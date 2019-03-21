Barbara Jean Marek, 75, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
She was born May 21, 1943, in the town of Eagle Point, Chippewa County to Bertha (Popple) and Franklin Pierce. She attended Popple Lake Grade School, and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School, class of 1961.
She lived in Chippewa Falls where she worked as a secretary for Chippewa Canning Company, Bloomer Canning, Scholl Distributing, and National Presto Industries. She then worked as an aide at the Northern Center for 28 years until her retirement.
Barb was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls and a member of their Willing Workers and Joyful Faith Circle. She was also an active member of the Chippewa Falls Senior Center.
She is survived by her four children, Robert “Bob” (Staci) Marek of Chetek, Michael (Peggy) McNulty of Barron, Mark (Chris) McNulty of St. Roberts, Mo., and Joel McNulty of Whitehall; two sisters, Marilyn Gunderson and Beverly Nengas, both of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Emma and Jacob Marek, Sean, Michael, Brett and Nicole McNulty; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Bethel Pederson, Bonnie Geissler, and Marcella Greenwood; and a brother, William Pierce.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 25, at Christ Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Greg Stenzel officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
