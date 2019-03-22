Barbara Ann Marshall, 79, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Chippewa Falls. She is now in the loving hands of our Lord.
Barbara was born in Spring Valley, Ill., Oct. 2, 1939, to Henry and Nellie Laszewski. She grew up in Depue, Ill. After her high school graduation, she moved to Chicago to attend Presbyterian St. Luke’s Nursing School. While in school to become a registered nurse she met and married Robert L. Marshall. She lived in Country Club Hills, Ill. with her family until moving to Cadott, in 1968. Barb lived in Chippewa County for the next 43 years and after a move to the Wisconsin Rapids area for seven years she had recently returned.
Barb retired from nursing in 2002 after 42 years of dedicated service. She touched many lives throughout her professional career as an RN in hospitals and nursing homes. After retiring she continued her servant life by volunteering in her churches and community based charitable organizations. She had a beautiful smile and gave comforting hugs. Her actions spoke her faith and she lived by example. Her favorite saying was “I do the best I can with what I have.” She was an independent lady who kept busy doing for others, giving over receiving. She enjoyed spending time in the woods along the Yellow River, taking long drives specially to see the leaves changing color, refinishing furniture and card making. She lovingly devoted herself to care for and really play with her grandchildren. She had a great imagination and was not afraid to use it. She also became the best dog sitting “Grammy” a family could ask for! Even near her death she had her family in the forefront not wanting us to worry or be sad. She was not afraid of her next journey. Barbara (Mom) will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son, Craig (Laurie) Marshall of Chippewa Falls, Sheri (Steve) Marek of Nampa, Idaho, and Teri (David) Cihasky of Chippewa Falls. grandchildren, Eric, Abigail, and Paige Marshall, Meghan, Andrea, and Benjamin Cihasky. Brother, David (Linda) Laszewski of LaSalle, Ill.; nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Becky Ann Marshall; father, Henry Laszewski; mother, Nellie Laszewski; husband, Robert Marshall; and sister, Shirley Michalski.
There will be a celebration of life for Barbara beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5 at Chippewa Valley Bible Church 531 E. South Ave. Chippewa Falls, with a lunch to follow.
In keeping with Barbara’s generous nature in lieu of flowers the family ask that any donations in her memory be made to a charitable organization of your choice.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.