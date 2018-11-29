Barbara Jo Rygiel, 68, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was born Feb. 2, 1950, in Tacoma, Wash., the daughter of Clayton and Gladys (Kure) Douglas. She attended Eau Claire schools and graduated from Eau Claire North in 1968.
On June 28, 1969, she married Don Rygiel at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
She was a caregiver for most of her entire life which she loved and her patients loved her, up until her retirement in 2006.
Barbara loved the Green Bay Packers, camping at Birch Point Resort, dancing and making home-cooked meals for her family. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.
Barb is survived by her husband, Don; one son, Scott of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Sandy Karpe of Chippewa Falls; two grandchildren, Bailey and Andrea Karpe; two brothers, Brock (Jane) Gibson of Frederic and Blake (Lisa) Douglas of Siren; two sisters, Bonnie Bukkila of Menomonie and Beth Ann (Doug) Ebright of Rapid City, S.D.; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; and many aunts and uncles.
Per Barbara’s wishes inurnment will be a private family service at a later date at Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.
