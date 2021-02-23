Barbora Ann Wilson (Horak), 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at home. Barb was proceeded in death by her parents, Fred and Amy Horak of Chippewa Falls. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Rolland; her son, Michael (Linda Andersen); her daughter, Amy (Chad) Beckrich; granddaughters, Macy and Sydney Beckrich; her brother, John (Claudia) Horak; a niece and nephew, two great-nephews, three great-nieces and several cousins.

She obtained her Bachelor’s degree in music from Hamline University and taught music at Twin Cities area high schools for a short time, and meticulously managed the Wilson household.

She was a long-time member of Lake Nokomis Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and as an elder, and a member of the choir for 35 years. She gifted this earth with her beautiful voice, precise piano playing skills and her beautiful art of embroidery.

There will be a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19 (which would have been her 85th birthday) at Lakewood Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to Lake Nokomis Presbyterian Church or to the donor’s choice.