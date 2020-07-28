× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice “Beaty” E. Woolever, 78, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Tilden, to Benjamin and Annie (Schneider) Bowe. She married Joseph Woolever Oct. 29, 1977, in Bloomer. She worked as a custodian for Mason Shoes for many years and enjoyed sewing, canning, and watching the birds. She was known to take an occasional trip to the casino and spent many hours visiting with her neighbors and relatives.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph of Chippewa Falls; sisters, Cathy LaGesse of Bloomer, Roxie (Jerry) Sykora of Colfax, Connie Rubenzer of Cadott, Ione (Kenny) Schindler of Chippewa Falls, Charlene (Jerome “Bud”) Bowe of Bloomer; brothers, Alfred “Fritz” (Charlotte) Bowe of Chippewa Falls and Allen “Ike” (Mary) Bowe of Chippewa Falls; sisters-in-law, Kathy Bowe of Chippewa Falls and Janet Naiberg of Chippewa Falls; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Annie Bowe; brothers, Clement “Huntz” and Dale “Bud” Bowe.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today, July 28, at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer, followed by a private funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the O’Neil Creek Cemetery in Eagle Point, Wis. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

