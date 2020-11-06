Beatrice I. Meyer

Beatrice was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Eau Claire, to Benjamin and Inga (Froseth) Leer. She graduated in 1952, from Eau Claire Senior High School. She was a typist at U.S. Rubber Company, Eau Claire. After she raised her family, she worked at LIfeNet Health and was a product demonstrator in grocery stores. She was confirmed at First Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Stanley, and attended Christ Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Church, both of Chippewa Falls. She was a member of the Sons of Norway for more than 30 years. Beatrice enjoyed league bowling, baking, bingo, playing cards, embroidery, traveling, and showing African violets and foods, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. She had a sense of humor and a friendly and optimistic manner. Wherever she went, she could strike up conversations with strangers.