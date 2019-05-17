BLOOMER — Beatrice M. Dachel, 92, formerly of Bloomer, passed away at Chippewa Falls Memory Care Friday, May 10, 2019.
She was born March 8, 1927, in Chippewa Falls, to Floyd and Nettie (Cutsforth) Darrow. She married Ralph Dachel April 24, 1948. She worked as a secretary in the Chippewa County Courthouse and was proud to serve as a bailiff. She also worked for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, along with numerous other jobs throughout her lifetime. Bea was a faithful member of the Bloomer United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, restoring furniture, volunteering at the Bloomer Senior Citizen’s Center, delivering Meals-on-Wheels and spending time with her family and friends.
Bea is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Jeanne) Dachel of Chippewa Falls; daughters, DeEtta (Jim) Chovan of Bloomer, Wendy (Wayne) Bowe of Chippewa Falls and Jane (David) Decock of Egg Harbor, Wis.; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Nettie Darrow; husband, Ralph; infant daughter, Jane Lee Dachel; sister, Mary Jane Brustad; and brother, Grover Darrow.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at the United Methodist Church in Bloomer, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com. Memorials may be directed to The Bloomer United Methodist Church or the Bloomer Area Senior Citizen’s Center.