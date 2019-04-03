Beatrice Viola Nelson, 89, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully, Monday, April 1, 2019.
She was born April 20, 1929, in Iron River, Wis., to Jessie Mae Bain and William Ferguson. After high school, she moved to Duluth, Minn., and married Ralph A. Nelson. Together they had six children. She lived in Chippewa Falls since 1972 and worked in senior care until her retirement.
She leaves behind her fiancé, Larry DeFrenn; her six children, Carolyn (Mel) Doherty, Larry (Fawn), Linda (Tim) Olson, Craig (Connie), Rick (Peg Floan), Brian (Michelle); 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren; special friend, Goldie Beighley; and many friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur, Eddie and Peter Ferguson.
Special thanks to Chippewa Manor for the last three months of care.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. The Rev. Aaron Sturgis will be officiating. Interment will be in Iron River City Cemetery at a later date.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.