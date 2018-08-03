Benita E. Hynes, loving mother and grandmother, 79, passed to eternal life Monday, July 23, 2018.
Benita was born Nov. 13, 1938, in Chippewa Falls, to John J. and Evelyn M. (Olson) Scheidler. She was preceded in death by her sister, Claire; brother, Edward; her parents; her stepbrother, Fred Bowe; her stepmother, Frances Bowe Scheidler; and her beloved cat, Sweety Kitty. She is survived by her brothers, Brian Scheidler and Jack P. Scheidler; by stepsisters, Joanne (Gary) Leonard, Jane (Dave) Schill, Judi (Wayne) Akey, Jackie (Jim) Bernier; by her children, Evelyn (David) Oja, Marquita Hynes (Brian Sweney), Stephanie Hynes (Jeff Rae); and by her three grandsons, Troy, Randy and Timothy.
She was a graduate of Chippewa Falls High School, Chippewa Falls. In June of 1959, she married William R. Hynes and they had three daughters. The couple later divorced.
Her family gave her the greatest joy in life, and she instilled in them a love of music. From singing, to playing musical instruments, to dancing, to joining marching bands, to concert-going, her family gained an appreciation for the performing arts.
Her circle of friends, family and acquaintances benefitted from her extensive Christmas baking. Some years she baked over 2,000 cookies and always mailed a few boxes to loved ones miles away.
The community benefitted from her volunteer work with the St. Vincent De Paul Society, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Kenosha County Association for Home & Community Education, Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services (she was a “Pull Tab Lady” for bingo at the Moose Club) and St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where she was a member. Moreover, she was generous in many small untold ways. Benita was employed for 25 years at Snap-On Tools.
She was an avid reader who participated in book club meetings at Kenosha’s Northside Library. The UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series was another one of her passions. And having grown up on a farm riding horses, she loved the state fair. Benita would enjoy knowing friends attend a fair this year, eat an ear of corn, along with a cream puff or two.
A Memorial Mass for Benita will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of Mass at the church. Benita always said to give her flowers when she was alive, not when dead, the family asks you to honor her wish.
Benita’s family gives sincere thanks to the loving, caring staff at St. Luke’s Aurora Medical Center, Milwaukee, Wis.