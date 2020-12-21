Bernadine A. Boiteau, 92, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her daughter’s residence with her family by her side, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Bernadine was born March 28, 1928, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Emil and Mathilda (Rothbauer) Kelm.

On July 16, 1946, Bernadine married Howard Boiteau Sr., at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Bernadine worked at Mason Shoe Company for many years. Her sense of humor and her lucky horseshoe will never be forgotten. She was a great fisherman and card player. She will be missed by many. May she rest in peace.

Bernadine is survived by two sons, David “Butch” (Kathy) Boiteau and Steve (Jane) Boiteau, both of Jim Falls; three daughters, Bonnie (Pete) Emerson, Joanne (Robert) Travaglio and Roxanne (Steve) Goettl, all of Chippewa Falls; daughter-in-law, Bea Boiteau of Jim Falls; brother, Jerry (Vi) Kelm of Minnesota; sister, Betty Streeter of Minnesota; sister-in-law, Carol Kelm of Chippewa Falls; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.