Bernadine Score

Bernadine A. (Meinen) Score, passed away Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation knowing she was loved by her surrounding family.
She was born Jan. 28, 1929, to Louis and Mary (Riesterer) Meinen and grew up in Tilden. Bernadine married Earl Score Oct. 28, 1947. They farmed together for many years until they retired and moved to Bloomer. Playing cards and the good old time music was their pastime and they did it well.
Bernadine is survived by her children, Pat (John) Pecha of Cooks Valley, Pam (Dan) Durch of Bloomer, Jim (Vickie) Score of Bloomer and Jon Score of Baldwin; grandchildren, Calvin (Sue) Swartz, Clark (Kristi) Swartz, Cari (Curt) McCann, Cory (Emily) Swartz, Cassi (Bekky) Swartz, Coni (Derek) Horbinski, Cody Swartz, Jamie (Becky) Pecha, Stacy (Brian) Bowe, Joshua (Alina) Perrin, Jade Perrin and Lily Score; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carolyn Meinen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; daughters, Nancy and Judy; grandson, Curt; son-in-law, Vernie; her parents; and all of her brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff at Atrium Senior Living for making her short stay there comfortable and enjoyable. Also to the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation and St. Croix Hospice team Roger and Jamie, for making her comfortable and supporting her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley, with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be two hours prior to Mass at church. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to either St. John’s Catholic Church or St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.
Schriver-Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family.