ALTOONA/CADOTT — Bernard Paul Dupey, 77, of Altoona, formerly of Cadott passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center.

He was born Oct. 22, 1943, to Frank and Mary (Adams) Dupey in Cobban, Wis. He lived there until the family moved to Cadott in 1946.

Bernard graduated from Cadott High School. While in high school, he was employed part-time at the Cadott Sentinel office in Cadott, working under Walt and Lil Brovald, owners of the Sentinel and Edward Ziehr who was the printer. Bernard eventually owned his own printing business in Cadott and later in Altoona, until retirement.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and brother, Edward Dupey; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Kenealy.