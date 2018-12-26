Bernice C. Kassing, 92, passed away Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born Jan. 8, 1926, in Eau Claire to Michael and Mary (Stopfer) Hagmann, the seventh of nine children in a close-knit Catholic family. On April 17, 1948, she married Harold Kassing at Sacred Heart Church in Eau Claire, where she was an active and lifelong member. Together they raised five children, were active in their community, served their church and led by example.
Bernice was an exceptional homemaker, excellent cook, wonderful baker, meticulous cleaner and often times a first call for help for family and friends. She was amazing and creative with a sewing machine and just as capable if only given a needle and thread. She loved craft projects and made ornate gifts that have become family heirlooms. She excelled at showing others how to paint and create gifts they could make to enjoy or proudly share. She was always a terrific volunteer wherever and whenever needed. For over 25 years she volunteered in the Sacred Heart Hospital Gift shop. She had wonderful memories of those times and the people she met there.
Faith and family were everything to Bernice. She could be found kneeling by her bed side saying her daily prayers and always praying for the list of intentions she knew of or that were requested by family and friends (especially grandkids in school at test times). The effort it took for her to kneel in prayer and rise again left an impression on those blessed to witness it. Time doing anything with her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and friends was her greatest joy. She especially loved large family get togethers and insisted on hosting these events until she was in her 80’s. Her home was a welcoming, inviting and inspiring place of love. She tried to keep her cookie jar always full.
Bernice is survived by her five children, Steven (Ann) Kassing of Eau Claire, David (Connie) Kassing of Coon Rapids, Minn., Barbara (Terry) Zich of Altoona, Edward (Mary) Kassing of Chippewa Falls and Patrick (Beth) Kassing Sioux Falls, S.D.; 14 grandkids, Bryan (Kheron) Kassing of Alameda, Calif., Jennifer (Jeff) Dykes, Jeff (Monica) Kassing, Rick Kassing of Atlanta, Ga., Mike (Holly) Kassing of Duluth, Minn., Amy Kassing, Shannon Zich of Granby, Conn., Andy Zich of Peoria, Ill., Adam (Sara) Zich of Fall Creek, Josh Kassing of Chicago, Ill., Katie (Alex) Bell of Chippewa Falls, Emily, Allison and Erin Kassing all of Sioux Falls; nine great-grandkids, Devin, Cooper and Ashlee Dykes, Lucas and Addie Kassing, Malia and Keeli Kassing, Karter and Kristopher Kassing. She is also survived by her two sisters-in-law, Mary Claire Hagmann and Rosie Hagmann; many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; granddaughter, Tricia; six brothers, two sisters, four brothers-in-law, and five sisters-in-law.
A rosary will be said at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, a public prayer service will begin at 4 p.m., and visitation will follow until 7 p.m. at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 418 N. Dewey St. in Eau Claire, with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the Mass. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bernice’s name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 322 Fulton St., Eau Claire, 54703; St James Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, 54703, Sacred Heart Hospital Foundation, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, 54701 or a charity of your choice.
For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.