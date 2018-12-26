Bernice T. Loew, 88, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire.
Bernice was born Feb. 19, 1930, in the town of LaFayette, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Harbick) LaFaive.
On June 7, 1949, Bernice married Kenneth Loew at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Notre Dame Church. Together they co-owned and operated Kenneth Loew Excavating in Chippewa Falls.
Bernice is survived by three daughters, Sharon (John) Muldoon of Charlotte, N.C., Carol (Bill) Overman of Greer, S.C., and Traci (Rich) Alt of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Joanne Ritter of Chippewa Falls; four grandchildren, Marc Muldoon and Jessica Danesi, Aaron and Brian Overman; and seven great-grandchildren, Aidan, Jake, Lily, Evan, Joe, Gina and Anthony.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Sept. 30, 1998; one daughter, Lynn Loew; her parents; three brothers, Albert, Vince and Frank LaFaive; and two sisters, Agnes Swoboda and Rosemary Bowe.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 28, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday, Dec. 28, at Notre Dame Church.
Bernice’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the compassionate staff on fourth floor, advanced care, at Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Notre Dame Children’s Fund.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
