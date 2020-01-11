CHIPPEWA FALLS/CORNELL — Bernice O. Saxe, 93, of Chippewa Falls formerly of Cornell, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Rutledge Home.
She was born July 3, 1926, in Pike Lake, Wis., to Mildred (Johnson) and Ellery Sukopp. She grew up in Cornell and graduated from Cornell High School where she was a drum majorette.
Bernice married Donald Saxe June 1, 1946. They resided in Cornell and Bernice worked at FabriTech in Chippewa Falls. Once their four children were in school, Bernice went to work as an aide at the Northern Center. She also sold Avon from her home in Cornell.
Bernice was very involved in her community and her church in Cornell. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and its ladies aide, a member of the Cornell American Legion Auxiliary, was involved in the community theater and was appointed Justice of the Peace for the City.
Bernice was an exceptional baker and will be remembered for her Scandinavian desserts. Every Christmas, she made literally, roomsful of Norwegian delicacies. She also made lutefisk and Swedish meatballs, which had to be tried by everyone in the family and gifts wouldn’t be opened until this, and the dishes, were done. She also enjoyed bowling into her 80s.
You have free articles remaining.
Luckily Bernice handed down her many Norwegian recipes to family members, but the treats will never be the same. She and her baking will be dearly missed by three children, Linda (Max) von Dahlen, Vernon (Kathy) Saxe and Donna (Bill) Rockwell; seven grandchildren, Rick Little, Andrea Dickensen, Vicki (Scott) Windelspecht, Tucker (Jess Valentino) Rockwell, Chase Rockwell, Max von Dahlen and Tera (Chris) Sagen; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald in 1980; her sister, Wanda Allard; her brother, Keith Sukopp; and her daughter, Natalie Martinek.
As per Bernice’s wishes, a private family graveside service will be held in the spring. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, in the Cornell Cemetery.
Memorials may go to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. 6th Street, Cornell, WI 54732.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.