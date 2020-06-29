Bette Lou (Gullickson) Johnson

She was born April 11, 1942, in Bloomer to Bette and Stafford Gullickson. She was baptized at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer, where she enjoyed being in the church choir and youth group. Bette attended Bloomer schools, graduating in 1960. She went on to Tech School in Eau Claire. Bette was employed by Lutheran Brotherhood (now Thrivent) in Minneapolis.

Bette moved to Chippewa Falls and worked for UWEC for two years. She married John Johnson and later divorced. In 1966, Bette joined Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, where she was a very active member, teaching Sunday school and confirmation. She enjoyed being a part of the custodian team at church and made many close friends at Central. She enjoyed helping and organizing wherever she was needed. Bette cooked evening confirmation meals for the kids and organized, cooked, and served many Lent lunches and suppers. Bette also worked for 30 plus years, at Central Lutheran as church treasurer. Bette was employed at Senn Blacktop for over 25 years, where she enjoyed bringing the guys food, treats and pies that she had made.