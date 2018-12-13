Betty Ann McCausland, 95, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
She was born June 26, 1923, in Chippewa Falls to Elmer and Elizabeth (Schwantes) Nelson. She graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School, where she was salutatorian of her class and was also the Prom Queen.
During a time when many didn’t go on to college, Betty proudly continued her education at the Rochester Nursing School in Rochester, Minn., and graduated with a nursing degree.
On June 8, 1946, Betty married Hughes A. McCausland at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls. They resided in Chippewa Falls, where Betty worked as a registered nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital for many years and also worked as a nurse for the Chippewa Falls school system. She enjoyed working and became a role model for many women, including her children, who she encouraged to complete college and become independent.
In their younger years, Betty and Hughes loved dancing and belonged to several dance clubs. They also enjoyed daily walks together through town, camping and traveling.
She was a lifelong member of Trinity UMC, past president of the St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, a member of T.T.T. Chapter B, Order of the Eastern Star and several bridge clubs.
Betty was a kind, gentle, loving person. She continued that peaceful demeanor until her last breath, being sure to use her manners when speaking to others and always said please and thank you.
She will be dearly missed by her four daughters, Sandra Harberts, Shari (Jim) Raleigh, all of Chippewa Falls, Ava McCausland of St. Paul and Sue (Scott) Svejcar of Hudson; grandchildren, Rick (Lisa) Zimbelman, Melissa (Tim) Turbett, Josh (Brenda Carpenter) White, Francesca Yvonne, Eli (Jill) McCausland, Sarah Clinton-McCausland, Daniel Clinton-McCausland, Adam (Melissa) Nicholson, Jamie (Travis) Terich; grandson-in-law, Mike Trebesch; many stepgrandchildren; great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hughes Nov. 1, 2013; two sisters, Daisy and Doris; two sons-in-law, Fred White and John Nicholson; and a granddaughter, Desiree Trebesch.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. with the Rev. Terri Koca officiating. Spring interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Memorials may go to the St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary or St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Betty’s family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Home for their love and kindness. They’d also like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice for the excellent care in her final days, and to the staff of Chippewa Manor for all the friendships made during her stay there.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.
