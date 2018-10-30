Betty J. Douville, 86, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at River Pines Senior Care Center in Altoona.
Betty was born April 29, 1932, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Fred and Elsie (Staples) Gullikson.
On Sept. 16, 1952, Betty married Ralph W. Douville in Chippewa Falls.
Betty enjoyed sewing, playing cards, singing in the St. Charles Choir and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by one son, John (Jo-Ellen) Douville of New Berlin; three daughters, Susan Johnson of Madison, Jean (Kevin) Licht of Cadott and Sandy (Jim) Meyer of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Gary (Janice) Gullikson of Illinois; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph May 18, 2006; one son, James William Douville; her parents; and many brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.