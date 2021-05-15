PRAIRIE FARM—Betty Jewel Lynn, 67, of Prairie Farm died Monday, May 3, 2021 at Pioneer Nursing Home. She was born October 2, 1953, in Texas to Monroe and Lola (Hollaway) Dixon. She was married to Dale Lynn and their marriage brought her to Chippewa Falls, WI, where she opened her own salon, New Creations II.

Betty was a strong and free-spirited woman who was not afraid to let you know how things were to run. While at times she seemed to come off as overly stern, she walked through life being young at heart and full of passion. Her arms were constantly open, ready to take those in need under her wings.

Betty loved to garden, go for nature walks, eat delicious food, and to go on car rides looking for the next adventure. She cherished the time she spent with her family and her dog “Little Honey” who was always following her around.

She is survived by her daughter, Sommer (Rico) Ruiz; grandchildren: Christian Weast, Zachary Weast, Coltlen Keithley, Mikayla (Sebastian Willer) Calkins, Jacob Weast, June Rihn, Levi (Terri) Morrison, Kato Morrison, and Ian Lucas; six great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle; brother; and parents.

At this time, no services have been planned. Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.