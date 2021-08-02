CHIPPEWA FALLS — Betty M. Nayes, 93, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire, on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Betty was born on March 17, 1928, to Clarence and Dorothy (Hamilton) Frederick in Chippewa Falls. She graduated with the class of 1946 from Chippewa Falls High School. Betty started “A Sentimental Journey” with Raleigh Nayes after an evening of dancing at Rainbow Gardens in Cadott. Betty married Raleigh on June 28, 1947, at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
Betty was a lovely woman of sophisticated taste who always looked effortlessly polished, no matter the occasion. She was a respected woman of faith, an example to her family and community. Her dedication to her husband was nothing short of inspiring. They enjoyed 74 years of marriage together; and even after he moved into the nursing home, her loyalty and honor never wavered. It didn’t matter that the weather was bad, that she had a broken arm, or that she had to sit outside his window during COVID, she adapted with grace. For over 5 years she would find a way to see him every day.
Everything she did, whether it was making desserts, seasonally decorating her home, or wrapping gifts, she did it with beautiful precision and abounding love. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary, or major life moment. She would thoughtfully choose the perfect card, dress it up with extra adornments and personal notes, and deliver them like clockwork to her loved ones.
Betty had no limit to the love she had to give. Her cheer and attention to detail touched the lives of everyone she came into contact with. She was a remarkable woman who has left an unforgettable legacy as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Betty is survived by her husband of 74 years, Raleigh; daughters: Pam (Jack) Murphy and Roxy (John) Harvey; sons: Jim (Jill), Gerry (Diane) and Dan (Gail); 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters: Gloria Fern, Dianne (Fred) Golden, Kathleen Felix and Sally (David) Hanvelt; brothers: Jerome (Carole) Frederick and Tom (Bonny) Frederick, along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Niles and Perry Frederick, and her sister, Patricia, in infancy.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, at Christ Lutheran Church, 467 E. Colome St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Rev. Gregory D. Stenzel will be officiating. The interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.