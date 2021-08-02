Betty M. Nayes

Betty was born on March 17, 1928, to Clarence and Dorothy (Hamilton) Frederick in Chippewa Falls. She graduated with the class of 1946 from Chippewa Falls High School. Betty started “A Sentimental Journey” with Raleigh Nayes after an evening of dancing at Rainbow Gardens in Cadott. Betty married Raleigh on June 28, 1947, at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

Betty was a lovely woman of sophisticated taste who always looked effortlessly polished, no matter the occasion. She was a respected woman of faith, an example to her family and community. Her dedication to her husband was nothing short of inspiring. They enjoyed 74 years of marriage together; and even after he moved into the nursing home, her loyalty and honor never wavered. It didn’t matter that the weather was bad, that she had a broken arm, or that she had to sit outside his window during COVID, she adapted with grace. For over 5 years she would find a way to see him every day.