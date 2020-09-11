× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty Mae Amelse, of Chippewa Falls passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home under the care of Heartland Hospice.

Betty was born Feb. 26, 1930, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Casimir and Theresa (Marko) Hedrington.

On Sept. 9, 1952, Betty married Rudolph “Rudy” Amelse at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. In her early years, she worked at the Chippewa Shoe Company and National Presto Industries and when they started a family, she became a stay-at-home mom.

She loved baking bread, doughnuts and cinnamon rolls for her family. She was also an avid thrift sale shopper, who had an eye for truly wonderful treasures that she shared with her family.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Pat Ellenson (Colin Severson), Teresa (Paul) Wenaas, and Mary Beth (Steven) Pfiefer; her sons, Ted (Sherry), Gerald (Mary), David, Mark (Kim), and James (Nancy). She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Aug. 6, 2003; her children, Kathryn and Michael; her parents; her brothers, Leon, Leo, Robert, and Eugene; and her son-in-law, Stephen Ellenson.