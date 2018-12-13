Betty Ann McCausland, 95, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Terri Koca officiating. Spring interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Memorials may go to the St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary or to St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Betty’s family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Home for their love and kindness. They’d also like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice for the excellent care in her final days and to the staff of Chippewa Manor for all the friendships made during her stay there.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.