WHITE LAKE, Wis. — Betty Romportl, 73, of White Lake, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard “Bernie” Romportl. She will be deeply missed by her five children, 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.