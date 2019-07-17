BLOOMER — Beverly Ann Johnson, 83, of Bloomer passed away peacefully, Monday, July 15, 2019, at River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona, after a long illness.
Beverly was born Jan. 22, 1936, in Austin, Minn., the daughter of the late Milo and Ann (Klingfus) Morgan. In the last years of high school, she received her beauticians license and practiced for several years, until their first child was born. Then in 1979, Beverly and her husband, Bruce, bought a dairy farm and worked that farm until 1994. She enjoyed feeding birds, being a homemaker and loved spending time with her family.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bruce; a son, Wayne B. Johnson; three grandchildren, Jacob, Michael ( Melissa) Johnson, Jill (Charles) Sietmann; three great-grandchildren, Lorin, Mallori and Wade; a son-in-law, William Hinderlinder; a brother, Larry (Bonnie) Morgan; sister-in-law, Cleone Morgan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori; and a brother, Richard Morgan.
Services are private.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice for caring for Beverly over the past year.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation Society of Wisconsin Visit us at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.