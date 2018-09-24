Beverly H. Burrington, 86, of Albertville, died Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Beverly was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Polk City, Minn., to Hazel (Berg) and Bernt Winger. On June 21, 1952, she married Reuben Burrington in Crookston, Minn. They resided in Crookston, where Beverly worked in the kitchen at St. Joseph’s Hospital until their children were born. In 1957, they moved to Albertville, where they raised their growing family.
In 1977, Beverly began working for Mason Shoe Co., and retired from there in 1994. Beverly was a member of Crossroads Church in Chippewa Falls, and their Empty Nest Group. She enjoyed reading, embroidery and shopping.
She is survived by three daughters, Paulette (Allen) Enger of Angier, N.C., Roxi (Dave) Janecke of Sand Creek, Tracey (Bruce) Roth of Watertown; two sons, Dan Burrington of Thorp and Brian (Allison) Burrington of Eau Claire; a sister, Delores (Jerry) Baril of California; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reuben Oct. 3, 1981; a daughter, Jackie Burrington; four sisters, Elaine Capistran, Violet Capistran, Karen Winger, Joyce Kenney; four brothers, Richard, Curtis, Glen and Wallace Winger; and a granddaughter, Amy Enger.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Crossroads Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Wade Duroe officiating. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery near Thorp.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.