Beverly Enderson

Beverly Lucille Enderson, 81, passed onto eternity and into the arms of her Savior Jesus Friday, April 3, 2020. Beverly was a bright, delightful and faithful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She touched the lives of many souls on her journey through life. She wore a beautiful smile on her face that was only surpassed by her incredibly loving spirit. Bev was truly kind, thoughtful, and accepting to all she met. Her legacy lives on in the godly lives of her family in whom she planted the seeds of her faith and hope at an early age. That, she said, was her greatest joy.
During her final months, she bravely and gracefully accepted her multiple medical conditions with a cheerful heart which inspired all around her. While a great loss to all who loved her, she stands in glory now, made perfect in his sight. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his children,” Psalm 116:15.
Beverly was born in Elgin, Minn., Aug. 25, 1938, to Arleigh and Carol (Ferguson) Schuchard. She lived in Elgin through her younger years and moved to Rochester, Minn. after graduating high school for her first job. There she met the love of her life, Thomas Enderson. They married Aug. 2, 1958, and were happily married for 61 years. For their first years of marriage, they traveled together with their family to various job locations until moving to Jim Falls in 1969. She always had various businesses and activities she was involved in. She had her own successful upholstery business for many years while her children were growing up. When her children were older she worked as a lab tech at AMPI until retirement. She was an accomplished seamstress, quilter; designing and creating many outfits and quilts for her children and grandchildren. She was very involved in choir singing and had a great love for line dancing, even traveling with her line dancing to France, England, and Alaska. She and Tom wintered every year in Apache Junction, Arizona their second home for 23 years. She loved playing games and cards of any kind, was an incredible cook, and made the best cookies ever!
Bev was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brother, Gene; sister, Joan; and two grandchildren, Jonathon and Nathan.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas W. Enderson; children, Pamela (Jeff) Riebe, Laurie (Craig) Marshall and Michael (Mary) Enderson; grandchildren, Caleb (Shannon), Cheryl, Clay, Seth and Crystal Riebe, Eric, Abbey, and Paige Marshall, Nate and Caleb Enderson; and five great-grandchildren.
Due to circumstances that are currently in place, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left for the family and service information will be posted when announced at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
