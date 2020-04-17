Beverly Enderson

Beverly Lucille Enderson, 81, passed onto eternity and into the arms of her Savior Jesus Friday, April 3, 2020. Beverly was a bright, delightful and faithful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She touched the lives of many souls on her journey through life. She wore a beautiful smile on her face that was only surpassed by her incredibly loving spirit. Bev was truly kind, thoughtful, and accepting to all she met. Her legacy lives on in the godly lives of her family in whom she planted the seeds of her faith and hope at an early age. That, she said, was her greatest joy.

Beverly was born in Elgin, Minn., Aug. 25, 1938, to Arleigh and Carol (Ferguson) Schuchard. She lived in Elgin through her younger years and moved to Rochester, Minn. after graduating high school for her first job. There she met the love of her life, Thomas Enderson. They married Aug. 2, 1958, and were happily married for 61 years. For their first years of marriage, they traveled together with their family to various job locations until moving to Jim Falls in 1969. She always had various businesses and activities she was involved in. She had her own successful upholstery business for many years while her children were growing up. When her children were older she worked as a lab tech at AMPI until retirement. She was an accomplished seamstress, quilter; designing and creating many outfits and quilts for her children and grandchildren. She was very involved in choir singing and had a great love for line dancing, even traveling with her line dancing to France, England, and Alaska. She and Tom wintered every year in Apache Junction, Arizona their second home for 23 years. She loved playing games and cards of any kind, was an incredible cook, and made the best cookies ever!