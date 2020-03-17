Beverly Jean Huwe

A private family funeral service will be held Friday, March 20, at Christ Lutheran Church, 467 E. Colome St., in Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Gregory Stenzel officiating. Burial will follow at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery near Spooner. Due to the Coronavirus, a public memorial service will be held at a later time. Lenmark-Gomsurd-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com .

Beverly was born in Andover, S.D., Sept. 25, 1931, to Ralph and Emma (Buehler) Cavanaugh. She grew up in the Lily/Butler, S.D. area. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Throughout her life, even in her last days, Beverly remained steadfast in her faith in Jesus, her Savior. She clearly confessed her trust in Christ as her Lord, receiving the forgiveness of all her sins and the promise of eternal life. He who trusts in Him can look forward to our reunion in heaven. After attending business school in Webster, S.D., Beverly married Elroy V. Huwe, Sept. 3, 1950. They moved to Eau Claire in June 1954.