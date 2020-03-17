EAU CLAIRE/ALTOONA — Beverly Jean Huwe, 88, of Eau Claire and Altoona passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Grace Edgewood Memory Care in Altoona.
A private family funeral service will be held Friday, March 20, at Christ Lutheran Church, 467 E. Colome St., in Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Gregory Stenzel officiating. Burial will follow at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery near Spooner. Due to the Coronavirus, a public memorial service will be held at a later time. Lenmark-Gomsurd-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Beverly was born in Andover, S.D., Sept. 25, 1931, to Ralph and Emma (Buehler) Cavanaugh. She grew up in the Lily/Butler, S.D. area. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Throughout her life, even in her last days, Beverly remained steadfast in her faith in Jesus, her Savior. She clearly confessed her trust in Christ as her Lord, receiving the forgiveness of all her sins and the promise of eternal life. He who trusts in Him can look forward to our reunion in heaven. After attending business school in Webster, S.D., Beverly married Elroy V. Huwe, Sept. 3, 1950. They moved to Eau Claire in June 1954.
In addition to being a loving, caring wife and mother, she also worked as a salad preparation employee at the Eau Claire Country Club, then as a retail/sales clerk at the Eau Claire Co-Op. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing for her family and being involved in church activities.
Beverly is survived by her five children, Daniel (Diane) Huwe of Sioux Falls, S.D., Cheryl Huwe of Eau Claire, Gayle Johnson of Eau Claire, Charles Huwe of Shawano, Wis., and James (Nancy) Huwe of Deerfield, Wis.; 21 grandchildren, Daniel (Amy) Huwe, DeDra (Derrick) Iverson, Kevin (Lisa) Rabska, Kristi (Brendan) Noonan, Kyle (Dana) Johnson, Melissa, Sara and Alex Johnson, Shine (Huwe) Bettis, Chanel (Jason) Olbrantz, Jeremiah (Brittany) Huwe and Charity Huwe, Aree and Noppanat Huwe; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Bonnie Young; and one brother and sister-in-law, David and Carol Cavanaugh; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elroy; her parents, Ralph and Emma Cavanaugh; her in-laws, Emil and Mary Huwe; seven brothers; one sister; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law; a grandson, Dederick Lorenz Huwe; and one great-granddaughter, Grace Noonan.