Beverly M. Mahoney, 88, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Oakwood Health Services, Altoona, and while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

She was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Eau Claire, to Catherine (Brown) and Orville Hoff.

On June 21, 1953, Beverly married Elias J. “Jim” Mahoney at Christ Cathedral in Eau Claire. Together they farmed in the town of Lafayette, the fourth generation to own and operate the Mahoney farm.

Beverly enjoyed flower gardening, gabbing on the phone, cutting the grass on her riding lawnmower, crocheting and baking. Her Christmas cookies will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to taste them!

Survivors include a daughter, Colleen (Doug Buchli) Mahoney of Bloomer; a son, Jimmy (Jan) Mahoney of Chippewa Falls; son-in-law, Greg Johnson of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Jan Hoff of Cumberland, Dona Pederson of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Carl (Harriet) Parker of Eau Claire; five grandchildren, Valaree (Wayne) Buchli of Bloomer, Brian (Joyce) Mahoney, Shane (Randi) Mahoney, all of Chippewa Falls, Tre and Mercedes Johnson of Eau Claire; six great-grandchildren, Kryst, Jesse, Colton, Adriana, Daisy, and Elias; and many nieces and nephews.