WAUWATOSA, Wis./CHIPPEWA FALLS — Beverly M. Simet, 81, of Wauwatosa and formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Beverly was born Aug. 5, 1938, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Edward and Geneva (Bowe) Bowe. She graduated from McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls and retired from Chippewa County.
On June 1, 1957, Beverly married Floyd Bowe who preceded her in death Jan. 22, 1998, and later married John Simet May 6, 2000, in Chippewa Falls.
Beverly was a member of St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls and St. Camillus in Wauwatosa.
Beverly was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and recently, great-grandmother. She furthered her education after high school at the vocational school and had a career as an administrative assistant in health care for both St. Joseph’s Hospital and Chippewa County. In her younger days, she liked to bake, sew, dance, play the piano, fish and camp. In 2015, she moved to Wauwatosa, to be closer to her family and spent time volunteering at Kathy’s House, while also knitting and crafting. She was known to many as “sweet, kind Grammie.”
Beverly is survived three daughters, Brenda (Brad) Altman, Dianne (Don) Carr and Karen (Jim) Kliebhan; stepchildren include, Dianne (Bill) Nemitz, Sharon (Jeff) Braggin, Sue Simet, Susan (Mark) Olson, Debra (Jan Hulbert) Simet, Michael (Jan Anderson) Simet and Steven (Debbie) Simet; two sisters, Phyllis Goettl and Nancy Rothbauer; three grandchildren, Katelyn Koel, Austin and Madeline Kliebhan; and one great-grandson, Hudson Koel.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husbands, Floyd Bowe Jan. 22, 1998 and John Simet Sept. 14, 2013; one stepson, Ronald Simet; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Ethan Hokamp will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
Beverly’s family would like to express their deep and heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Froedtert Hospital, Drs. Johnson, O’Connor and Piotrowski in particular.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kathy’s House, where families stay while their loved ones access medical care in the Milwaukee area. Kathy’s House, 600 N. 103rd St., Milwaukee, Wis., 53226, or online at https//kathys-house.org/ways-to-give/
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.