Beverly Schmidmayr

Beverly A. Schmidmayr, 92, of Chippewa Falls, mother of three, grandmother of five, great-grandmother of seven, and great-great-grandmother of three, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Beverly was born Nov. 17, 1927, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of George and Margaret (Fasbender) Popple.

Beverly graduated from UW-EC and has a Master of Science degree in teaching – Cum Laude and a medal of excellence. She also holds a certification from CVTC in supervisory management. Beverly is a certified occupational therapy assistant—COTA—(psychiatry). She is credited with 34 years of service to the state of Wisconsin, 32 years employed at the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled. She retired from NWC as a Qualified Mental Retardation Professional (QMRP) in the capacity of Unit Director.

Starting in 1993, she volunteered with the American Red Cross for more than 20 years. She was a trained responder and instructor on some 20 nationally declared disasters including two assignments in Puerto Rico and was a Red Cross hero and a recipient of a lifetime achievement award. She was a Girl Scout leader and served on the council board.