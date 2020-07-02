EAU CLAIRE — Billie Jean Gunderman, 86, went to be with her lord and savior Monday, June 29, 2020, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire. She was born in Forest, La., to Charles Tillis and Ottis Lucille (Vining) Waits. She graduated from Pioneer High School in Pioneer, La., and attended business school in Shreveport, La. She met Jerome Gunderman and they were married in Shreveport, in 1953. The family moved to Chetek, Wis., in 1962, for a short time before moving to Bloomer. In 1995, after 28 years of service as a cook, at Bloomer Memorial Hospital, Billie retired and moved back to Pioneer, La., to care for her mother. In 2004, after her mother passed away, Billie moved to Chippewa Falls, to be closer to her children and young granddaughter. She was a member of Chippewa Valley Bible Church, the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, and Christian Women. She attended Tuesday morning church and enjoyed Bible study at Homestead Community Room and at Romeis Apartments, where she lived for many years.