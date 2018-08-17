Blanche A. Krohn, 98, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
Blanche Peloquin was born June 15, 1920, in Chippewa Falls, to Hazel (Collins) and Henry Peloquin. She attended Chippewa Falls area schools.
On Sept. 12, 1936, Blanche married Walter “Wally” Krohn in Waukegan, Ill. Blanche was a homemaker with three children, but she did also work at the Chippewa Canning Factory and at the Mason Shoe Co.
In 1962, the couple, along with their young son, moved to Kenosha, Wis., where Walter had accepted a position at American Motors Corp. They returned to Chippewa Falls every summer to spend time with their family at their cottage on the Yellow River. Walter and Blanche moved back to Chippewa Falls in 1976.
After Walter passed away in 1997, Blanche lived independently in her own home until the age of 96. She enjoyed crocheting, flower gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Jeanine (Robert) Marek of Cadott, Diane Furst of Chippewa Falls; a son, Donald (Ethel) Krohn of Motley, MN; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Winifred Sund in 2001; her stepfather, Rudolph Luhman; and her son-in-law, Donald Furst.
A private service will be held with burial in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Our House for providing Blanche with exceptional care during her final years. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
