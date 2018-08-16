Bonnie J. Osborn, 82, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Bonnie was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Eugene and Bernice (Perret) Culbert.
On June 15, 1957, Bonnie married Raymond Osborn at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. She worked at Mason Shoe Mfg. Company.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family, soap operas, Elvis Presley and traveling.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Ray; one son, Paul (girlfriend, Diane Pechan) Osborn of Winona; three daughters, Carolyn “Keke” Lanners of Chippewa Falls, Jody (Jeff Skaaland) Przybylski of Eau Claire and Linda (Ray Paetzel) Osborn of Arcadia; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; two nieces, Mary Bundy and Cathy Bahr; and one nephew, Jim Schwartz.
Bonnie was preceded in death by one daughter in infancy, Patricia Ann Osborn; her parents; one stepbrother, Mike Perret; and one sister, Claudette Schwartz.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Altoona. Pastor John Johansen will be officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
