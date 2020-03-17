CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis./GOODVIEW, Minn. — Bonnie Jean Barnholtz, 81, of Chippewa Falls and formerly of Goodview, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Bonnie was born April 7, 1938, to John Olson and Evelyn Fort in Winona. Bonnie was the oldest of the eight siblings and graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1956. She later married the love of her life, Richard Barnholtz, Dec. 10, 1960. Together, Bonnie and Richard raised two children, Brian and Kelly.

In her working life, Bonnie worked in the Winona County Court System, Watkins, and several local stained glass companies. Bonnie and Rich would spend all their time together and were truly in love. They enjoyed camping, going to the casino, and trips to Arizona together. Bonnie was kind, caring, and the rock of her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Lucas, Ava and Leah.

Bonnie is survived by children, Brian Barnholtz, Kelly (Richard) Brawdy; grandchildren, Lucas (Adria), Ava (Brad) and Leah Brawdy; sisters, Marlene (Ken) Benck, Marie Grinde and Maxine Fawcett; brothers, Pat Berg and Bradley (Gloria) Berg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents; brothers, Donald Berg and Randy Berg; and brother-in-law, Andrew Grinde.