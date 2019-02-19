EAGLE POINT — Bradley A. Loch, 61, of town of Eagle Point died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys Campus, Rochester, Minn.
Brad was born July 6, 1957, in Hayward, Wis., the son of Howard E. and Mabel (Banks) Loch.
On June 12, 1976, Brad married Ranae Fisher at Assembly of God Church in Cable, Wis.
Brad loved spending time with his family and many friends, camping and riding the local ATV trails. He also enjoyed the many people he met through his job as an auto part salesman. He was always willing to help others and liked to stay busy himself with various projects. Brad always had a smile and loved life.
Brad is survived by one daughter, Angela Loch of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, Larry (Trish) Loch of Cable and John (Karow) Loch of Grandview, Wis.; one sister, Yvonne (Scott) Kuehn of Eau Claire; and two granddaughters, Briana and Rachel Hunt.
Brad was preceded in death by his wife, Ranae Loch, Dec. 25, 2017; his parents; and stepfather, Jim Banks.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Robert Hoekstra will be officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.