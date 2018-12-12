Brian “Bartely” “Bart” M. Bartels, 44, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at home surrounded by his family and under the care of Mayo Hospice.
He was born July 15, 1974, in Eau Claire to Debra (Salter) and Kenneth Bartels. He grew up in Bruce and graduated in 1992.
Brian continued his education at Rice Lake Technical College and earned a machinist degree. He worked at Salter’s Winterhaven Resort, Malaise Grocery, Blue Hills Inn and Rice Lake Weighing. He moved to the Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls area, in 1995 and began working at W.S. Darley in Chippewa Falls, where he was currently employed.
On Oct. 4, 2003, Brian married Jennifer Nohr in Eau Claire. Together they have three beautiful children. Brian was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and just being in the woods. He enjoyed machining, creating and inventing and made many useful things out of metal, including carts, trailers and ice shacks. He was usually helping someone with a project and was always thinking of how he could help others, no matter how difficult the task. He was a loving husband, father, brother, son, grandson and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; three children, Mason (10), Maximus (8) and Madalyne “Maddie” (3), all of Chippewa Falls; his parents, Debbie and Ken Bartels of Bruce; his biological father, Gary Nelson of Great Mills, Md.; maternal grandparents, Ron Salter and Caroleen Salter, both of Bruce; his mother-in-law, Alice Nohr of Aurora, Minn.; siblings, Brad (Heidi) Bartels of Weyerhauser, Melissa (Jason) Miller of Chetek, Russell Nelson of California, Md., Edis Miller of St. Augustine, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Mark (Mary) Nohr of Ettrick, Eric (Kacee) Nohr of Iowa; nieces and nephews, Brett, Katie, Bella, Harper, Bentley, Willow, Cassie, Mackenzie, Wesley, Julianna and Arianna; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Brian is also survived by a large extended family from his hometown and Chippewa Valley, who he considered his brothers and sisters, which consisted of former classmates, neighbors and old friends.
A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated and may go to an education fund that has been set up for Brian and Jen’s children, c/o Brian Bartels Benefit Account, RCU Bank, 215 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.