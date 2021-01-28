“Some souls are too beautiful for this world, and so they leave.” Brooklyn Grace Kelly, was called to sit with God on Saturday and spread her wings as our eternal guardian angel from above. This hurts. We all love Brooklyn so deeply so the grief of our love has brought us to our knees and rocked us to our core. It is important that we focus on the dash, the dash from July 12, 2006—Jan. 23, 2021, and celebrate her fourteen years in-between.

From a young age, Brooklyn, “Brooke,” was a girl on the go, a creative dreamer with a fierce love for her family and friends. Brooklyn’s personality was contagious; a sparkling and burning light that illumined, inspired, and nourished. Her infectious energy and dazzling smile captivated everyone around her. She was a free spirit, a leader and a fashionista with sass. Simply put, she had that “it” factor that we all admired. Brooklyn was stubborn with a fighting heart who would do anything for anyone—something she learned from her dad. There was a soft nurturing side to Brooke that unfolded so beautifully, it was raw and genuine—something she learned from her mom. Brooke was an incredibly gifted athlete who left it all on the court—that passion she learned from her brother. Brooklyn felt at home with animals and adored visiting pet stores and animal shelters in every city and state she visited. It didn’t matter whether her family wanted to stop or not. They were stopping, because Brooklyn never took no for an answer—something else she learned from her dad. She had an uncanny way of making everyone around her feel like a queen; she owned the room with such confidence and self-assurance, and she always left you wanting more of her. Her phone is an achingly beautiful story of everything she embodied: family, friends, animals, lake-life, her dog, Bubba, pictures, messages, snaps, selfies, texts, calls, plans; all the imperfect details of a life filled with deep connections.