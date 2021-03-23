BOYD — Bruce Francis Licht, 73, of Boyd passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, after a two year battle with cancer. His wife of 52 years and family was at his side.

Bruce was born Oct. 6, 1947, to Embert and Violetta (Kenealy) Licht, in Chippewa Falls. While growing up on the family farm, Bruce attended Stanley-Boyd High School and graduated in 1965. Following high school, Bruce went on to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College for carpentry. Bruce was also a member of the Carpenter’s Union 1074. Bruce also volunteered for the Boyd-Edson Delmar Fire Department and was a member of the All Saints Parish.

On May 11, 1968, Bruce was united in marriage to Pamela Zais at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd. They were blessed with three children. Throughout Bruce’s life he volunteered his time for many building projects and his family considered him a “Jack of all Trades.” With a deep passion for farming, he returned to the family farm in 1979, with his wife and children and continued to farm for 43 years.

Bruce had many talents and was a part of numerous projects throughout his life, but he truly enjoyed spending time with his family and so cherished his grandchildren.