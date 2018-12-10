C.E. “Gene” Ruff, 97, went peacefully home Sunday morning, Dec. 2, 2018, at Wissota Health in Chippewa Falls.
He was born to John and Elizabeth (Quirk) Ruff July 2, 1921, in the town of Edson.
After sailing for several years on the Great Lakes and serving as a Merchant Marine in World War II, he came back to Edson, where he farmed.
On June 7, 1949, he married Dorothy Meyer. They continued farming in Edson, where they raised their family.
Gene was a member of All Saints Parish, Cadott American Legion, Catholic Order of Foresters, Catholic Family Life and the NFO.
Gene is survived by their three daughters, Jean (Keith) Taylor of Cadott, Joyce (Gene) Collier of Chippewa Falls, and Jeri (Mike) Powalish of Germantown, Wis.; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one on the way, one sister, Bernadette Moore of Lake Hallie; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend of nearly 64 years, Dorothy; his parents; five children in infancy, one brother and four sisters.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Mae Rowan Ecumenical Chapel at Wissota Health in Chippewa Falls with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Military Honors conducted by the Cadott American Legion and VFW will follow the services at the Chapel.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mae Rowan Ecumenical Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cadott Veterans Tribute-C/O George Olinske
27327 80th Ave., Cadott, Wis. 54727
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, Wis.