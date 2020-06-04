× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Calvin D. Campbell, 83, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 25, 1937, in Eau Claire, to Louis and Muriel (Bean) Campbell. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1955.

On Nov. 17, 1956, he married Judith Ann Johnson and they resided in the Lake Hallie/Chippewa Falls area all of their lives. Cal spent most of his working years at Uniroyal in Eau Claire. After his retirement he worked at Bloomer Golf Course for many years. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons.

Calvin is survived by his sons, Mike (Mary), Dan (Mary), both of Chippewa Falls, and Scott (Patricia) of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Michael Jr., Matthew (Debbie), Jonathan, Ryan (Lynn), Erin (David) Schueller, and Elaine Campbell; great-grandchildren, Noelle and Silas Campbell and Simone and Miles Schueller; brother, Alan Campbell; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy in 2014; grandson, Elliot Campbell; infant great-granddaughter, Adeline Campbell; infant great-grandson, Noah Campbell; siblings, Louis Jr. “Bud,” Patsy Merrill, Joyce Babl, Louise Schunk, and Dorothy Bannister.