LAKE HOLCOMBE — Carissa R. Kasmeirski, 23, of Lake Holcombe passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 24, 2019.
She was born Sept. 17, 1995, in Chippewa Falls, to Rosemary Kasmeirski and Charles Gilbert. Carissa attended most of her childhood in the Thorp Elementary school, and some in Stilson Elementary, from there she moved to Lake Holcombe, with her mother and sibling. She graduated Lake Holcombe High School with her diploma.
Carissa loved being around family and friends, but most of all picking on her sibling. She loved listening to music. She always had a smile on her face along with a bubbly personality. She was always open to giving hugs no matter what kind of mood you were in, she would pop your bubble and invade it. She will be missed by so many family members, friends and people she didn’t even know. When she was younger everyone would say, “look at little miss Pamela Anderson,” cause her hair was so blonde and she was so dainty. Her mother gave her the nickname “Lou Lou” when she was younger and it stuck with her till the end.
Carissa is survived by her mother, Rosemary Kasmeirski of Lake Holcombe; her father, Charles Gilbert of Stanley; five brothers, Cody Karlen, Cory Kasmeirski, Kole Kasmeirski all of Lake Holcombe, Josh Anderson of Milwaukee, Corey Gilbert of Stanley; three sisters, Kayla Kasmeirski of Cadott, Shawna Kasmeirski of Lake Holcombe, Autumn (and Jeramie) Gilbert-Price of Ohio; two nephews, Dominic Kasmeirski of Cadott, Trever Price of Ohio; aunts, Romana (and Richard) Kasmeirski, Karlen of Withee, Jenny Gilbert of Stanley, Joy Hubbard of Augusta; grandparents, Jane and Charlene Gilbert of Stanley, Dorris Gilbert of Stanley; and many cousins from everywhere.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Lorraine Butterfeild of Thorp, Frank Tomczak of Withee, Henry and Bernice Green of Stanley, Lyle Gilbert of Stanley; and her sister, Lacey Gilbert of Stanley.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon with a noon prayer service Monday, April 1, at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott. Interment will be held at Maplehurst Cemetery in Withee.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred through Crowdfunding at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.