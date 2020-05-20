Carl H. Hatlestad, 86, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, one day shy of his 87th birthday.
Carl was born May 16, 1933, in Medford, the son of Carl and Ruby (Harrold) Hatlestad.
Carl served honorably in the U.S. Army.
For most of his working career, Carl was a letter carrier for the Chippewa Falls Post Office, eventually securing his own route on the West Hill area of town.
On June 23, 1956, Carl married Carolyn Pulkas in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. They relocated to the West Central Wisconsin area in the early 1960s. They became members of Central Lutheran Church.
Many of Carl’s retirement afternoons were spent socializing with friends and acquaintances at a couple of Chippewa’s popular watering holes. An avid sports fan, Carl was particularly fond of following his beloved Packers, Badgers and Minnesota Twins.
Carl is survived by one son, Tim (Caroline) of Appleton, Wis.; one daughter, Shelly of La Crosse; one brother, Otto (Karen) Hatlestad; four sisters, Karen MacGregor, Rachel Cardillo (Charles), Beth Olympia and Kate Blake; and goddaughter, Angela Peters Jager.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, July 16, 2006; his parents; one sister, Evelyn; and three brothers-in-law, Robert Reynolds, Sam MacGregor and John Blake.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Lutheran Church, 411 N. Bridge St., #101, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Private services will be held. Interment will be in Trout Creek Cemetery in Trout Creek, Mich.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Thank you for understanding and respecting the family at this difficult time.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com. Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
