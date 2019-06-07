EAU CLAIRE — Carl Lee Sulik, 78, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Dove Healthcare—West, Eau Claire.
Carl was born Oct. 4, 1940, in Chicago, to Hazel and Anton Sulik. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam, from 1966-1967. Carl married Nancy Andrus Oct. 28, 1971, in Des Plaines, Ill., and shared 47 happy years together. They moved to Eau Claire in 1976. Carl worked for the phone company in Des Plaines, but was a carpenter by trade. At one time he had a drywall business, Quality Drywall, and built two homes in Eau Claire.
Carl was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He took pride in taking care of his family and was especially proud of his granddaughter. He was a hardworking man, loyal friend and animal lover—he especially loved dogs. Carl enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and four-wheeling. He loved spending time with his friends and family, going to the movies and visiting the coffee shop every morning. Carl was a member of the First Marine Division Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart, United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 1074 for 32 years, and National Rifle Association.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Jennifer; son, Scott (Desiree); granddaughter, Alexis Walters; brothers, Charles (Lori), Raymond (Sue) and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Hazel; and sister, Kathleen.
Carl’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Dove Healthcare—West for their excellent care and support. He always had a smile on his face and will be dearly missed.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave., Eau Claire, with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Military honors conducted by VFW Post #305.
