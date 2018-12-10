Carol Ann Evenson, 75, of Chippewa Falls went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at Chippewa Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born Sept. 28, 1943, in Chippewa Falls to Russell and Anna (Klages) Evenson. She graduated from Chi-Hi in 1961.
Carol worked as a receptionist at the Northern Center for many years until her retirement. She also enjoyed working and spending time at her grandparents’ orchard, “Klages Apple Orchard” in Lafayette.
Carol’s strong faith in God was evident in her daily life. She was a devoted lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, where she was an active member of the Fellowship Committee for over 30 years.
She is survived by her church family, many dear friends, and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandparents.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Zion Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with the Revs. Gary Paul and Ron Mueller officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
Memorials are appreciated and may go to Zion Lutheran Church in Carol’s memory.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.