Carol J. Dresel, 83, of Chippewa Falls passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.
She was born Nov. 6, 1934, in Chippewa Falls, to Harold and Myrtle (Christensen) Hoobler. Carol was a member of Jim Falls United Methodist Church.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Vicky (Frank) Bucheger; sons, Mike (Debra) Dresel, and Kyle (Sharel) Dresel; six grandchildren, Sarah (Rev. Joshua) Bourget, Phillip Dresel (Katie Warner), Beth Dresel (fiancé, Adam Kingston), Ella (Baris) Denizer, Marcus Bucheger, Brooklyn Dresel (Bryce Dankers); and three great-grandchildren, Judah, Trajan and Iyleeanna Bourget.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
As per Carol’s wishes, a private family memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Hwy. S South, Jim Falls, Wis., 54748.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
