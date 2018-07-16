Carol J. Kammeyer, 77, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, July 13, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
She was born Nov. 9, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, to Eleanore (Peterson) and Glenwood Schaefer.
Carol attended high school in Sebring, Fla., class of 1958, where she also met her future husband, Lee Kammeyer. The couple were united in marriage July 6, 1957, in Sebring. They resided in Jacksonville, Fla., and San Diego, Calif., where Lee was serving in the U.S. Navy.
They moved to Chippewa Falls in 1975, and Carol worked for Cray Research. She was a girl scout leader for many years. In her leisure, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, making hook rugs for all of her great-grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and made the best fried chicken ever! Carol also enjoyed camping and vacationing in Florida each year.
She is survived by her husband, Lee of Chippewa Falls; three daughters, Sheryl (Elmer) Winchell of Cadott, Lisa (Tom) Short of Bloomer, Vicki Kammeyer of Chippewa Falls; three sons, Mike (Pam) of River Falls, Tim of Chippewa Falls, John (Lisa Roberts) of Plum City; brothers, Robert Schaefer of Thailand, Donald (Mary) Schaefer of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Amy (Raymond) Mitchell, Christopher Kammeyer, Jeremy (Marisa) Winchell, Jamie Winchell, Nicole (Luke) Davis, Jacob Sines (Jessica), Tyler Sines (Andrea), Mariah Sines and Mikala (Michael) McManus, Jessica Erickson (Ryan), Katie (Bryan) Wurzer, Heidi (Zac) Zakrzewski, Calie Short (Andrew Vahey), Aaron, Jordan and Logan Kammeyer, Eric (Dawn) Tom, David Kammeyer (Alyson), Amanda Kammeyer, Carson Frohn, Reese Frohn (Allyson) and Hannah Weathers; 20 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ronald Schaefer; a daughter, Misty Sines; and her best friend, Joann Field.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 22, with a time of reflection and sharing at 3 p.m. at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.