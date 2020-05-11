Carol R. HansenHansen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carol R. Hansen, 77, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at her home, with her daughters by her side, Friday, May 1, 2020.

Carol was born to Thurmon and Leona (Roberts) Gundy, in Monticello, Ill., May 10, 1942. On Nov. 23, 1963, Carol married the love of her life, Wayne C. Hansen. They resided in Elk Mound, Wis., before moving to Chippewa Falls, in 1992.

Carol worked as the deli manager at Gordy’s IGA, downtown Chippewa Falls and later retired from Chippewa Falls School District, where she worked in the food service department.

Carol loved spending time with her family and hosting dinners with good food, music and lots of laughter. She could shop ‘til she dropped and when it came to gambling, she always had the lucky touch. Carol was a valued member of the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, where she participated in various events and activities. She also enjoyed traveling. She was able to cross going to Italy off of her bucket list when she made the trip in 2016, with six of her friends.