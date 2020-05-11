Carol R. HansenHansen

Carol R. Hansen, 77, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at her home, with her daughters by her side, Friday, May 1, 2020.
Carol was born to Thurmon and Leona (Roberts) Gundy, in Monticello, Ill., May 10, 1942. On Nov. 23, 1963, Carol married the love of her life, Wayne C. Hansen. They resided in Elk Mound, Wis., before moving to Chippewa Falls, in 1992.
Carol worked as the deli manager at Gordy’s IGA, downtown Chippewa Falls and later retired from Chippewa Falls School District, where she worked in the food service department.
Carol loved spending time with her family and hosting dinners with good food, music and lots of laughter. She could shop ‘til she dropped and when it came to gambling, she always had the lucky touch. Carol was a valued member of the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, where she participated in various events and activities. She also enjoyed traveling. She was able to cross going to Italy off of her bucket list when she made the trip in 2016, with six of her friends.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Dan) Connolly of Elk Mound and Diana Hansen (Short) of Eau Claire; her son, David (Amber) Hansen of Katy, Texas; grandchildren, Dayna (Jake) Campbell, Devin (John) Chladek, Ethan and Ryan Short and Kaylee Hansen; great-grandchildren, Cash Wayne Campbell and baby girl Chladek expected in May.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; four sisters; two brothers; and her nephew.
The family would like to thank Dr. Naqvi and his staff, as well as Angie and Tamika, with St. Joseph’s Hospice for all their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Carol by sending donations to the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, 1000 E Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, Wis., 54729.
Due to restrictions, the family is planning a small celebration of life gathering at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, which will be held at a later date.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
