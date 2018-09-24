Carol Rauscher-Lien

Carol J. Rauscher-Lien, 82, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at her residence with her family by her side and St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Carol was born Aug. 27, 1936, in Cornell, the daughter of Clifton and Dorothy (Nowak) Bernier. She graduated from McDonell High School in 1954. On Nov. 18, 1954, Carol married Charles Rauscher at St. Charles Church and later married Charles Lien. She was a member of St. Charles Church.
Carol was an enthusiastic McDonell High School sports fan, loved cooking and baking and loved gathering with her family.
Carol is survived by two sons, Charles W. (Patti) of Altoona and Tom (Tom) of Edina, Minn.; four daughters, Cathy (Dave) Jensen of Chippewa Falls, Connie (Troy) Riemenschneider of Eau Claire, Susie (Dave) Bleskachek and Michele (Tony) Raycher, both of Chippewa Falls; stepchildren, Carl (Donna), Dan (Kelly), Susan (Dan), Richard (Gina) and Karen; two brothers, Jim (Jackie) Bernier and Bob Bernier, both of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Patti (Dale) Eimmerman of Florida; 19 grandchildren, Erin, Christopher, Matthew, Andy, Aimee, Jon, Christi, Sarah, Kattie, Adam, Sam, Isaac, Charlie, Kya, Sidney, Jayde, Shelby, Taylor and Matthew; several stepgrandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by both of her husbands; her parents; and one brother, Clifton “Bud” Bernier.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 26, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Wednesday, Sept. 26, at St. Charles Church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.