Carolyn Christensen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Carolyn “Kari” Marie (nee Mauseth) Christensen, of Oshkosh died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lakepoint Villa Assisted Living. She was born Feb. 16, 1928, to Walter and Pearl Mauseth in Montgomery, Minn. Her parents moved to Chippewa Falls in 1929 when her father accepted a position as a science teacher at Chippewa Falls Senior High School. She attended school in Chippewa Falls graduating in May 1946.

She accepted a position at Gisholt Machine Co. in Madison in 1960. When Gisholt was purchased by Giddings & Lewis in Fond du Lac, she accepted a transfer and continued her employment until retirement in February 1995 after 35 years of service.

She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oshkosh where she enjoyed singing in the choir and going to dinner theater performances with her church friends. She was an avid golfer. For 20 years in early spring, she and her three friends went to Mesa, Ariz., for their annual week-long golf outing. She enjoyed many sports on TV and especially when her grandsons were playing whatever sport the season dictated.