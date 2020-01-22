Carolyn Eby

Carolyn “Sue” Eby, 77, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
Sue was born Oct. 1, 1942, in Canton, Ill., the daughter of Carl and Elaine (Atkins) Sutton.
On Oct. 2, 1966, Sue married Paul Eby at St. James Catholic Church in West Dundee, Ill. She retired as a registered nurse at Walworth County Lakeland Nursing Home after 30 years of employment.
Sue was a member of Christ Episcopal Church.
Sue was devoted to her family and enjoyed gardening, fishing, puzzles, crocheting, and cross-stitching.
Sue is survived by her loving husband, Paul; three sons, John (Jennifer) Eby of Houston, Texas, Lewis Raymond Eby of Arkansas, and Sheldon (Susan) Eby of Lake Geneva; three daughters, Dianna Chase of Excelsior, Springs, Mo., Dara (Jason) Lubs of Chippewa Falls and Terri (Michael) Dedina of Hampshire, Ill.; son-in-law, Norm Roach of Hayward; one brother, Ronald Sutton of St. Louis Park, Minn.; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
Sue was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Roach in 2019; son-in-law, James Chase; and one sister, Patti Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.